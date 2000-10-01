The eruption of violence in society is a natural phenomenon; its rise or fall depends on complex, interrelated social processes. The same applies to violence on school premises, any study of which must address the individual characteristics of young people who perpetrate violence and the specific social context of the school. Violence is a generic term, covering violence towards property as well as people.
School Premises and Violence
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
