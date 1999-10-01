School Libraries in the Information Society

PEB and the Ministry of Education of Portugal brought together 67 library and resource centre professionals, policy makers, educators and information technology specialists from 21 countries around the theme “Designing Schools for the Information Society: Libraries and Resource Centres”. The seminar, held in Portugal in June 1999, addressed how the growing use of information technology and the move toward schools as community learning centres are affecting the demand for and use of space in educational institutions, with particular reference to changes which promote lifelong learning and the creation of the information society. Below are excerpts from some of the presentations.