Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

School Evaluation

Current Practices in OECD Countries and a Literature Review
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/218816547156
Authors
Violaine Faubert
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Faubert, V. (2009), “School Evaluation: Current Practices in OECD Countries and a Literature Review”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218816547156.
Go to top