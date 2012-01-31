Skip to main content
School Choice and Equity

Current Policies in OECD Countries and a Literature Review
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fq23507vc-en
Authors
Pauline Musset
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Musset, P. (2012), “School Choice and Equity: Current Policies in OECD Countries and a Literature Review”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 66, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fq23507vc-en.
