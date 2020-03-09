Women’s participation in higher education has overtaken men’s. However, women have been historically under-represented in some fields and continue to be so: they predominate in education,and health and welfare as their main fields of study, while men predominate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Whatever field of study they choose, however, women’s earnings still lag behind men’s in all fields and in all OECD and partner countries.
How have women’s participation and fields of study choice in higher education evolved over time?
Education Indicators in Focus
Abstract
