The results of PISA 2000, OECD's groundbreaking comparison of the educational outcomes of 15-year-olds, shook the belief of Danes that theirs was the best education system in the world. In this report, a team of examiners determines why Denmark did worse than expected and recommends a series of steps to better evaluate performance, to overcome the effects of family backgrounds on student outcomes, to better equip school leaders and teachers, and to enhance the flexibility of the agreement governing tasks and hours of school staff.
Reviews of National Policies for Education: Denmark 2004
Lessons from PISA 2000
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Abstract
