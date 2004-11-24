This review presents an overview of the S&T sector in Bulgaria and its links to education. Topics covered include the legislative framework; institutional arrangements for research and teaching; budgeting mechanisms; regional and international co-operation including EU policy initiatives; and the impact of brain drain and ageing on human resources. Sample case studies and best practices in S&T policy-making are provided to illustrate the analysis. The final chapter includes a series of recommendations.
Reviews of National Policies for Education: Bulgaria 2004: Science, Research and Technology
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Abstract
