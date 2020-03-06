Review of the Kazakhstan Commission on Access to Information

The report assesses the enforcement of the Republic of Kazakhstan's law on access to information with a focus on the practices of the Kazakhstan Commission on Access to Information. It benchmarks the Commission’s mandate and functions against those of similar access-to-information oversight bodies in OECD countries. The report compares the legal nature and the institutional structure of these institutions, focusing on the availability and effectiveness of appeal mechanisms. It proposes ways to align the Commission with similar bodies in OECD countries by adopting good practices or revising current legislation.