Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Review of the Kazakhstan Commission on Access to Information

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3a8d6a0e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Review of the Kazakhstan Commission on Access to Information, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3a8d6a0e-en.
Go to top