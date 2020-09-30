Skip to main content
Returns to intangible capital in global value chains

New evidence on trends and policy determinants
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/4cd06f19-en
Ali Alsamawi, Charles Cadestin, Alexander Jaax, Joaquim Guilhoto, Sébastien Miroudot, Carmen Zürcher
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Alsamawi, A. et al. (2020), “Returns to intangible capital in global value chains: New evidence on trends and policy determinants”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 240, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4cd06f19-en.
