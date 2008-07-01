Informal employment is one of the key features of the Romanian labour market and the main concerns of the Romanian government. Informal employment is not new in Romania. This study attempts to shed light on the issue of informal work in Romania.
Report on Informal Employment in Romania
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Abstract
