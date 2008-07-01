Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Report on Informal Employment in Romania

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241073811260
Authors
Jante Parlevliet, Theodora Xenogiani
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Parlevliet, J. and T. Xenogiani (2008), “Report on Informal Employment in Romania”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 271, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241073811260.
Go to top