An examination of payments issues is taking place in the context of the review of the OECD’s 1999 guidelines on e-commerce. This report looks at what might need to be amplified or revised to enhance consumer trust and adoption of new and emerging online and mobile payment mechanisms. It reflects contributions made by national delegations, business and civil society.
Report on Consumer Protection in Online and Mobile Payments
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
