Remedies are legal actions which allow economic operators to request the enforcement of public procurement regulations and their rights under those regulations in cases where contracting authorities, either intentionally or unintentionally, fail to comply with the legal framework for public procurement. SIGMA Brief 12 gives an overview of different issues of remedies, such as right to claim remedies, bodies examining complaints and legal cases relating to procurement, available types of remedies, the so-called standstill period, ineffectiveness of concluded contracts, general principles to be observed by review bodies and contracting authorities.