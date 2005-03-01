Regulatory Reform in the Russian Federation

This study forms part of Russia’s regulatory reform review undertaken under the OECD regulatory reform programme. It describes Russia’s trade environment and its recent trade and foreign investment policy developments with a focus on trade-related regulations and their role in supporting Russia’s market openness. It examines in particular to what extent Russia’s trade regulations comply with the principles of transparency and non-discrimination and facilitate foreign trade operations and international competition. The paper proposes a series of policy recommendations to make Russia’s regulatory framework more market-oriented and trade-andinvestment friendly.