The digital divide touches all regions and economies of the world and threatens to slow progress towards the goal of an all-inclusive information society. Policy makers are faced with the divide’s daunting complexity but have a range of policy tools that have proven effective in expanding access throughout the world. Of these tools, regulatory reform has had perhaps the largest impact in both developed and developing economies alike.
Regulatory Reform as a Tool for Bridging the Digital Divide
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
