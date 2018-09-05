Skip to main content
Reforming water policies in agriculture

Lessons from past reforms
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1826beee-en
Authors
Guillaume Gruère, Colette Ashley, Jean-Joseph Cadilhon
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Gruère, G., C. Ashley and J. Cadilhon (2018), “Reforming water policies in agriculture: Lessons from past reforms”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 113, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1826beee-en.
