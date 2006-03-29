The Russian Federation has undergone a major reform of the pension system which has resulted in a shift from a single, publicly managed system to one supplemented by a mandatory, privately managed occupational funded component and voluntary pension arrangements. The reform aimed to tackle a set of problems of demographic, social and economic order inherent to retirement income provision and was viewed as a way to improve old-age security of retirees in Russia by ensuring long-term financial and fiscal stability of the pension system and adequacy of pension benefits. This book examines these reforms and new challenges related to the reforms. Most prominent among the challenges is the need to further strengthen the pension system regulatory capacity and enforcement powers of the authorities in charge of the oversight of private pension institutions.
Reform and Challenges for Private Pensions in Russia
Report
Private Pensions Series
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report23 October 2007
-
3 December 2004
-
8 April 2004
-
19 April 2002
-
3 April 2001
-
Report28 March 2001
-
30 March 2000
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 November 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
22 July 2022
-
Working paper1 December 2021
-
-
Report7 September 2021
-
Working paper5 August 2021
-