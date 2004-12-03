Supervising Private Pensions: Institutions and Methods offers detailed and comparable information on the supervisory agencies, institutional design and methods in over 40 countries in the OECD area, Latin America, Eastern Europe and South-east Asia. It is a valuable and practical contribution for policy makers who wish to benefit from pension supervision experiences across countries.
Supervising Private Pensions: Institutions and Methods
Report
Private Pensions Series
Abstract
