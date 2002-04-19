Providing appropriate financial security for retirement is an issue of crucial importance to OECD Member and non-member countries alike. The approaches adopted to implement the necessary reforms vary depending on each country’s economic, social and demographic environment. Increasingly, however, reform programmes involve the establishment or extension of private pension arrangements -- the focus of attention of the International Network of Pension Regulators and Supervisors (INPRS), a group of over 130 regulatory and supervisory authorities representing more than 60 countries. In April 2001, the INPRS and the OECD (which provides the Secretariat for the Network) brought together policy makers and experts to analyse the key policy implications arising from the growth of private pensions. This volume contains a selection of the papers presented at that meeting.
Regulating Private Pension Schemes: Trends and Challenges
Report
Private Pensions Series
Abstract
