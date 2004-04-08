Pension Reform in the Baltic Countries

Reform of the pension regime is continually evolving in the Baltic countries. This publication contains individual country reports, comparative analysis from a regional perspective and examines key policy issues in the private pension sector. It includes perspectives on these issues debated during the Pension Conference organised by the OECD in co-operation with the EU in April 2003 in Tallinn, Estonia. The analyses benefit from in-depth knowledge of OECD experience in these sectors, as well as from experience in other emerging market economies.