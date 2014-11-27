Norway is characterised by very high levels of migration from within the European Economic Area (EEA) and growing but small scale labour migration from countries outside the EEA. In this context, the challenge for managing discretionary labour migration is to ensure it complements EEA flows. High-skilled workers who come to Norway often leave, even if their employer would like to keep them. Norway has many international students, but most appear to leave at graduation or in the years that follow. The spouses of skilled migrants – usually educated and talented themselves – face challenges in finding employment, and this may cause the whole family to leave. Key industries in smaller population centres wonder how they will source talent in the future. This review examines these aspects of the Norwegian labour migration system. It considers the efficiency of procedures and whether the system is capable of meeting demand. It looks at several policy measures that were implemented and withdrawn, and assesses how these and other mechanisms could be better applied. The characteristics and behaviour of past labour migrants is examined to suggest means of encouraging promising immigrants to remain, and how Norway might attract the specific labour migrants from which it can most benefit in the future.
Recruiting Immigrant Workers: Norway 2014
Report
Recruiting Immigrant Workers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 June 2024
-
13 August 2019
-
28 January 2019
-
28 November 2018
-
6 September 2016
-
7 June 2016
-
16 December 2014
-
9 July 2014
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023