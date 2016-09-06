The Dutch labour migration system has undergone substantive changes in recent years. To induce a transition to more high-skilled migration, a programme based on salary thresholds has grown in volume while a programme based on work permits after a labour market test has shrunk. New programmes target international graduates either of Dutch educational institutions or of selected institutions abroad. Changes to immigration procedures have shifted responsibility to migrants' employers and have greatly reduced processing times. This review first examines the composition of labour migration to the Netherlands, in the context of present and expected demand in the Dutch labour market. Following a discussion of various programmes and procedures, the review assesses how labour migration contributes to the strategic development of sectors and to employment in regions. It then explores the determinants for the retention of high-skilled migrants and for the integration of international graduates into the Dutch labour market.
Recruiting Immigrant Workers: The Netherlands 2016
Report
Recruiting Immigrant Workers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 June 2024
-
13 August 2019
-
28 January 2019
-
28 November 2018
-
7 June 2016
-
16 December 2014
-
27 November 2014
-
9 July 2014
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023