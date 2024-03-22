Rebalancing the Public and Private Sectors

Although the objectives of the Privatisation Programme in Malaysia were clearly stated from the start, there was no overall implementation plan during the first few years. Thus, the early targets of privatisation as well as the specific methods applied were chosen in an ad hoc manner. A major constraint for the implementation of this programme was the political necessity to protect and promote Bumiputra interests.

Following a description and a critical analysis of the various measures and techniques used in both the liberalisation and the privatisation process, with a particular reference to the Port Kelang privatisation experience, the author underlines some major lessons such as: legal changes take time to be materalised; each transaction related to a privatisation programme is different; the private sector must be willing to expand its role; the scarcest resource is skilled technical expertise; the importance of government organisation is often underestimated; developing a ...