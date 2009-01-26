Skip to main content
Realising South Africa's Employment Potential

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227318203215
Authors
Geoff Barnard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Barnard, G. (2009), “Realising South Africa's Employment Potential”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 662, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227318203215.
