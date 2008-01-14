The deployment of RFID brings significant economic promise. But is RFID sufficiently secure and privacy-friendly ? This paper clarifies the capabilities and limitations of RFID, identifies the associated security and privacy challenges, and suggests measures that can be implemented to address them.
Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)
A Focus on Information Security and Privacy
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
