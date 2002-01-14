This quarterly bulletin provides the most recent statistics on the short-term evolution of the major components of labour force; employment by sector; and, unemployment by sex and age group. It covers twenty-two OECD countries that compile these statistics on a monthly or quarterly basis. For each country there are graphs presenting the evolution for the last ten years and tables showing the corresponding quarterly figures for the last six-year period. Statistics on the breakdown of standardised unemployment rates by sex and age group (total, less than 25 years and 25 years and more) are provided for most OECD countries.
Quarterly Labour Force Statistics
Volume 2001 Issue 4
Report
Quarterly Labour Force Statistics
Abstract
