Quarterly Labour Force Statistics

This quarterly bulletin provides the most recent statistics on the short-term evolution of the major components of the labour force, employment by sector and unemployment by sex and age group. It covers twenty-three OECD countries that compile these statistics on a monthly or quarterly basis. For each country there are graphs presenting the evolution for the last ten years and tables showing the corresponding quarterly figures for the last six-year period. Statistics on the breakdown of standardised unemployment rates by sex and age group (total, less than 25 years and 25 years and more) are provided for most OECD countries.

The annual edition of Labour Force Statistics provides detailed statistics on population, labour force, employment and unemployment, broken down by sex, employment status and kind of activity. The annual publication also contains participation and unemployment rates by sex and detailed age groups. Data are available for all OECD countries. For some series, country groupings for OECD-Total, euro area and EU15 are also provided.