Quarterly Labour Force Statistics

This quarterly bulletin provides the most recent statistics on the short-term evolution of the major components of labour force; and employment by sector. It covers twenty countries that compile these statistics on a monthly or quarterly basis. For each country there are graphs presenting the evolution for the last ten years and tables showing the corresponding quarterly figures for the last six-year period. Figures referring to the breakdown of the unemployed by sex and age group are published for all the countries, and the annex gives a set of standardised unemployment rates for most OECD countries.