Quantitative Evidence on Transparency in Regional Trade Agreements

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k450q9v2mg5-en
Authors
Iza Lejárraga, Ben Shepherd
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Lejárraga, I. and B. Shepherd (2013), “Quantitative Evidence on Transparency in Regional Trade Agreements”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 153, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k450q9v2mg5-en.
