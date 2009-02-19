Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Quantifying Regulatory Barriers to Services Trade

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgkcjqsm6kd-en
Authors
Hildegunn Kyvik Nordås, Henk Kox
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Nordås, H. and H. Kox (2009), “Quantifying Regulatory Barriers to Services Trade”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 85, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgkcjqsm6kd-en.
Go to top