The number and diversity of micro-credential offerings have expanded substantially in recent years, accelerated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This paper examines how higher education institutions envision the future of micro-credentials and notes current policy developments undertaken to support the successful integration of micro-credentials into higher education systems. It concludes by reflecting on the promises and challenges micro-credentials present to policy makers supporting their development.
Quality and value of micro-credentials in higher education
Preparing for the future
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Abstract
