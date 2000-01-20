Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures 1999

1996 Results
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ppp-1999-en-fr
Authors
OECD
Tags
Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures 1999: 1996 Results, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ppp-1999-en-fr.
Go to top