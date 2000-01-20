Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures 1999

The purchasing power parities and real expenditures contained in this publication cover all 29 OECD Member countries, except Korea, and four non-member countries: Israel, Slovenia, the Slovak Republic and the Russian Federation. They are based on price and expenditure data for 1996 and have been calculated using the EKS aggregation method. International comparisons of price levels and real GDP can be made using the price and volume measures presented in this publication. Countries covered: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Russian Federation, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States.