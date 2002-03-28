The purchasing power parities and real expenditures contained in this publication cover 43 countries including the 30 OECD Member countries, the 13 EU candidate countries, Israel and the Russian Federation. They are based on price and expenditure data for 1999 and have been calculated using the EKS aggregation method. International comparisons of price levels and real GDP can be made using the price and volume measures presented in this publication.
Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures 2002
