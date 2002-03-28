Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures 2002

1999 Benchmark Year
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ppp-2002-en-fr
Authors
OECD
Tags
Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures 2002: 1999 Benchmark Year, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ppp-2002-en-fr.
Go to top