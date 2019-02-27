Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring consumer inflation in a digital economy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1d002364-en
Authors
Marshall Reinsdorf, Paul Schreyer
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Reinsdorf, M. and P. Schreyer (2019), “Measuring consumer inflation in a digital economy”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2019/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1d002364-en.
Go to top