Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures 2007

2005 Benchmark Year
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ppp-2007-en-fr
Authors
OECD, Statistical Office of the European Communities
Tags
Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures
OECD/Eurostat (2008), Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures 2007: 2005 Benchmark Year, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ppp-2007-en-fr.
