Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures 2007

The purchasing power parities and real expenditures contained in this joint Eurostat - OECD publication cover 55 countries including the 30 OECD Member countries, the 27 EU countries, ten CIS countries, six Western Balkan countries and Israel. They are based on price and expenditure data for 2005 and have been calculated using the EKS aggregation method. International comparisons of price levels and real GDP can be made using the price and volume measures presented in this publication. This publication includes StatLinks, URLs under each graph and table providing links to Excel® spreadsheet files containing the underlying statistical data.