Purchasing Power Parities and Real Expenditures 2004

This publication presents the purchasing power parities and associated estimates of real expenditure on GDP calculated for the 2002 round of the Eurostat-OECD PPP Programme. It includes data for all OECD and EU countries plus Israel and the Russian Federation. The data are based on price and expenditure data for 2002 and have been calculated using the EKS aggregation method. International comparisons of price levels and real GDP can be made using the measures presented in this publication and its related database.