Public servants and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: Emerging responses and initial recommendations

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/253b1277-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
English
français
português

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Public servants and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: Emerging responses and initial recommendations”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/253b1277-en.
