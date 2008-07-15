This paper examines the policies to obtain public rights-of-way permits in a number of OECD countries and access to ducts, which may act to slow down the pace of fibre roll-out in local access market, and suggests the policy options available.
Public Rights of Way for Fibre Deployment to the Home
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
