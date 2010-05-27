How do Member States regulate their national public procurement systems below the EU thresholds and in areas not regulated in detail by the EU Directives? This paper provides the reader with an overview of different national policies, rules and procedures and presents common features and patterns in the regulatory approach of the countries covered. It will help Sigma partner countries design efficient and sound legal frameworks also outside the scope of the EU Directives. It may as well be of interest to the Member States themselves and to the international procurement community at large.
Public Procurement in EU Member States - The Regulation of Contract Below the EU Thresholds and in Areas not Covered by the Detailed Rules of the EU Directives
