Public-Private Partnerships for Statistics: Lessons Learned, Future Steps

A focus on the use of non-official data sources for national statistics and public policy
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3nqp1g8wf-en
Authors
Nicholas Robin, Thilo Klein, Johannes Jütting
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Robin, N., T. Klein and J. Jütting (2016), “Public-Private Partnerships for Statistics: Lessons Learned, Future Steps: A focus on the use of non-official data sources for national statistics and public policy”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3nqp1g8wf-en.
