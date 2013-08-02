Public Health in an Age of Genomics

This report presents the findings of a research project to investigate the drivers and criteria shaping the application of genomic biotechnology to health in different national settings, and the barriers to implementation nationally and internationally. A case study approach was adopted for the project. The findings are based on the active participation in the survey of seven self-selected countries, including both OECD member and non-member countries (Finland, Israel, Luxembourg, Mexico, the United Kingdom, China and South Africa). The report outlines a number of potentially important patterns that are seen to emerge when the country case studies are set alongside one another and viewed in transnational perspective. The data, albeit based on limited evidence from a small sample of countries, suggest a significant divergence in the way that different countries are tending to adopt genomics for public health, which may have important implications for thinking about how genomic science and technology might best be employed in the interests of global public health.