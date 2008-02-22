Skip to main content
Prudent versus Imprudent Lending to Africa

From debt relief to emerging lenders
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/242613675043
Authors
Helmut Reisen, Sokhna Ndoye
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Reisen, H. and S. Ndoye (2008), “Prudent versus Imprudent Lending to Africa: From debt relief to emerging lenders”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 268, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/242613675043.
