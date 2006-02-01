Progress on Evaluating School Buildings in Scotland

In June 2004, the Scottish Executive published guidance on evaluating completed school building projects, Building Our Future: Scotland’s School Estate, as part of the School Estate Strategy; the guidance included a case study evaluation at an Edinburgh primary school (see PEB Exchange, no. 53, October 2004). The Executive is continuing to support evaluation work on the school estate by recently holding a post-occupancy evaluation (POE) workshop for local authorities and soon publishing a further demonstration case study, this time at secondary level, at Braes High School.