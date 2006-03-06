Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Productivity Impacts of Offshoring and Outsourcing

A Review
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/685237388034
Authors
Karsten Bjerring Olsen
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Olsen, K. (2006), “Productivity Impacts of Offshoring and Outsourcing: A Review”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2006/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/685237388034.
Go to top