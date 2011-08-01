At some point in their child’s education, many parents have considered whether it would be worth the expense to enrol their child in a private school. For parents, private schools may offer a particular kind of instruction that is not available in public schools. If private schools also attract higher-performing students and better teachers than public schools, parents will also feel that they are securing the best possible education for their child...
Private schools
Who Benefits?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Share
Abstract
