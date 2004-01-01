Skip to main content
Private Health Insurance in OECD Countries

The Benefits and Costs for Individuals and Health Systems
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/527211067757
Francesca Colombo, Nicole Tapay
OECD Health Working Papers

Colombo, F. and N. Tapay (2004), “Private Health Insurance in OECD Countries: The Benefits and Costs for Individuals and Health Systems”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/527211067757.
