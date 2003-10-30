Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Private Health Insurance in Australia

A Case Study
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/478608584171
Authors
Francesca Colombo, Nicole Tapay
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Colombo, F. and N. Tapay (2003), “Private Health Insurance in Australia: A Case Study”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/478608584171.
Go to top