City and regional governments as well as development agencies will learn from this report how to develop their own toolbox of instruments and structures for leveraging private finance. What role can private financing play in local economic development? To address this issue, this study draws on practical examples from North America and Europe to show how municipal and regional authorities can capitalise on private financing for economic development purposes. The book is for policy researchers, entrepreneurs, academia and government circles.
Private Finance and Economic Development
City and Regional Investment
Report
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 April 2024
-
20 March 2023
-
20 March 2023
-
21 July 2022
-
Report3 June 2022
-
28 April 2022
-
2 November 2017
-
16 June 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024