Principal Acts of the ECMT 1953-2003

This publication describes the main Acts of the Council of Ministers since the creation of the Conference in 1953 up until 1st January 2003. It pares down the Acts of the Council of Ministers to the essential and defines what constitutes the ECMT Acquis fifty years after the Conference's inception. One hundred and twenty documents (Resolutions, Declarations, Recommendations, Conclusions, etc.) have been reviewed by the Working Groups to select the key texts to be included in this document, an exercise which is the prerequisite to any review of the actual implementation of the main decisions of the Council of Ministers.

The full text of these documents can be found on the enclosed CD-ROM.