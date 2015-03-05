Skip to main content
Preventing Food Waste

Case Studies of Japan and the United Kingdom
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4w29cf0f7-en
Andrew Parry, Paul Bleazard, Koki Okawa
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Parry, A., P. Bleazard and K. Okawa (2015), “Preventing Food Waste: Case Studies of Japan and the United Kingdom”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 76, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4w29cf0f7-en.
