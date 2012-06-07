This book uses PISA data to show that a substantial proportion of students in OECD countries now attend schools that have high degrees of autonomy in different areas of decision making. But effective school autonomy depends on effective leaders, including system leaders, principals, teacher leaders, senior teachers, and head teachers, as well as strong support systems. That, in turn, requires well-distributed leadership, new types of training and development for school leaders, and appropriate support and incentives.
Preparing Teachers and Developing School Leaders for the 21st Century
Lessons from around the World
Report
International Summit on the Teaching Profession
Edited by Andreas Schleicher
Abstract
